COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Erma Niemi, 83, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, in the comfort of her home.



Erma was born January 26, 1940, at her family home in Struthers, the youngest of ten children to Angelo and Erminia (De Filippis) Giancola.



Erma graduated from Struthers High School, Class of 1958.

On July 16, 1960, she married Herbert W. “Crow” Niemi, celebrating 49 years of marriage until his passing on April 8, 2010. Upon marriage, Erma became a dedicated and loving homemaker, wife and stay-at-home mom. Erma and Herb were blessed with four children and later welcomed the addition of 11 grandchildren.



A woman of amazingly strong Christian faith, she was a charter member of New Life Church in Poland. Through the years, Erma served in many capacities and roles at the church, especially supporting the church’s mission work. She also was a member of Women’s Aglow Fellowship for several years, including serving as president of the local chapter. Erma’s greatest joy came from surrounding herself with family and her church family. She will be lovingly remembered for her abundant love and prayers for all who knew her and her devotion to the Lord.



Erma leaves to carry on her memory, her children, Gina (Randy) Zwingler of Pine, Colorado, Jackie (Andy) Chorey of Poland, William (Denise) Niemi of Salem and Mark (Marcie) Niemi of Bath; her sister, Jean Miletta of Poland; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents and husband, Erma was preceded in death by siblings, Mary Thomas, Sarah Mignella, Benedict Giancola, Joseph Giancola, Dan Giancola, Angelo Giancola, Nancy Sylvester and Annie Giancola.



A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at New Life Church, 2250 E. Western Reserve Road, Poland, where family and friends will be received from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m., prior to a brief service.

Interment will be at Poland Riverside Cemetery in a private service.



Memorial tributes may take the form of donations in Erma’s name to New Life Church’s missions fund.



Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 28 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.