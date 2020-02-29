Erika M. Gustafson, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Erika M. Gustafson, 81, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Austinwoods Nursing Center.

She was born in Hechingen, Germany on May 27, 1938 to the late Albert and Kolthlinde Bausinger and became a naturalized citizen after immigrating from Germany.

Erika is survived by three children, Stephen (Theresa) Paris of Dublin, Ohio, Suzy (Tom) Lucas of Boardman, Ohio and Eric (Abby) Gustafson of Leetonia, Ohio and grandchildren, Dylan, Ian, Brendon, Madison and Harper.

Besides her parents, Erika was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Gustafson.

At Erika’s request, no services will be held.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Condolences may be sent to www.beckerobits.com.

