BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eric R. Brill, 73, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at his home.

Eric was born May 2, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Robert and Ester Nielsen Brill.

Eric was a 1968 graduate of Boardman High School and then served in the United States Navy.

Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to his hometown and enrolled at Youngstown State University. In 1979, he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and Anthropology.

On March 17, 1979, St. Patrick’s Day, Eric married the former Nancy Jo Pennell at Christ Church United Presbyterian and they were blessed with 44 years of marriage.

Eric dedicated and worked his entire career as a field archaeologist, retiring in 2020. Throughout his career, Eric and Nancy lived in Dallas, Texas for 16 years and then in Sausalito and Napa, California for 28 years and returned to the Mahoning Valley 17 years ago.

Eric and Nancy enjoyed traveling throughout Europe, sailing and taking walks in Mill Creek Park. Eric also enjoyed golfing with friends and was a former par golfer.

Eric had a strong faith and was devoted to God. He was a member of the Western Reserve United Methodist Church and sang bass in their choir.

He will be lovingly remembered for his happy disposition, patience, helpful hand, confidence and ease of enjoying life.

Eric leaves to carry on his memory, his wife, Nancy Jo; brother, Adam (Mary) Brill of Harrisonville, Missouri; his beloved aunt, Norma Nielsen of Pittsburgh; brother-in-law, Bob (Lori) Pennell of Strongsville; nephew, Eliot Pennell and nieces, Nicole (Ryan) Stewart, Jennifer (Brian Smith) Brill, Erica Pennell, Amy (Ian Durant) Pennell and Natalie Pennell.

In addition to his parents, Eric was preceded in death by his stepfather, Jens Nielsen.

A memorial service celebrating Eric’s life will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at the Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Road, Canfield, where family and friends will be received from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m., prior to the service.

Memorial contributions can be made in Eric’s name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) by visiting www.jdrf.org.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home. Visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 12 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.