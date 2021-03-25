Emma J. Pletenik, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emma J. Pletenik, 97 of Columbiana, died Wednesday morning March 24, 2021 at her home.

She was born July 7, 1923 in Struthers, a daughter of George and Emma (McIntire) Mohr and had been a lifelong area resident.

Emma was a 1941 graduate of Struthers High School and worked for General Electric in Youngstown for several years.

She was a member of Struthers United Presbyterian Church, now Parkside Church, as well as St. George Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown.

Emma loved her family, always putting them first. She took great pride at being a great-grandmother which earned her the name “Grandma Peaches.” She was proud of the fact that at the age of 63, she received her driver’s license. She loved to travel and practice her skills at the penny slot machines.

Her husband, Andrew “Andy” Pletenik, whom she married May 27, 1950 died July 24, 1986.

Surviving are her daughter, Barbara J. (David) Roth of Columbiana, with whom she made her home; two grandchildren, Jaysen Roth and Travis (Gina) Roth; three great-grandchildren, Mason, Kinslee, and Preston; and a granddaughter-in-law, Jennifer Roth.

As the last surviving member of her generation of the family, she was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Andrew J. Pletenik; a brother, Richard Mohr; three sisters, Margaret Knight, Coral Faddock, and Florence Beike Clark; as well as an infant brother, Georgie.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland with Pastor James Berkebile officiating. Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Emma’s family would like to extend their most sincere thanks to Dr. Art Duran, Dr. John Chiaro, and their staffs, as well as Akeso Home Hospice and Nurse Rita for the compassion and care they provided.

