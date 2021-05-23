Emily M. (Park) Powers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emily M. Powers, 99, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, May 18, 2021, surrounded by her family in person and remotely.

Emily was born July 13, 1921, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the only child of Benjamin P.W. Park and Martha C.W. Park of Horsham, Pennsylvania.

A lifelong member of the Society of Friends (Quaker) and an affiliate member of the Poland Presbyterian Church, Emily graduated from George School, a Friends secondary school in Newtown, Pennsylvania in 1938. In 1942, Emily graduated from Connecticut College in New London, Connecticut.

On December 19, 1942, Emily and John Weed Powers of Poland, Ohio, were married in Abington Friends Meeting in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania.

Following John’s service in the United States Army during World War II and graduation from the University of Michigan Law School, John settled the family in Poland.

Emily became the mother of four children, David, Catherine, Jay and Douglas.

Although home and family were the centers of her life, she was active as a community volunteer in the Junior League of Youngstown, the Women’s Board of the former Youngstown Hospital Association, The Garden Club of Youngstown, New Century Club, Poland Village Club, the Scribblers and the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.

Together, John and Emily enjoyed a close association with the Youngstown Symphony Society, and enjoyed gardening and travel.

After 70 years of a loving and devoted marriage, John died on November 22, 2013.

In addition to her children, David (Beverly Schor) Powers of Petaluma, California, Catherine Powers of Youngstown, Ohio, Jay (Kiernan Michaels) Powers of Arcata, California and Douglas (Abigail) Powers of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Emily leaves eight grandchildren, Zachary Love, Feena (Chris) Sprague, Liam (Luna) Powers, Colin (Jen) Powers, Tara (Dunham) Powers, Lee (Matt) Cherry, Graham Powers, Emily Powers and five great-grandchildren. Emily also leaves Jane Zacharias Love and Vimal Paranjape (an AFS foreign exchange student in 1964-1965) with whom she shared special, lifelong relationships.

A memorial service honoring Emily’s life will be announced at a later date.

