NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emily Louise Hughes, 86, a lifelong resident of Youngstown and Boardman, passed away Thursday morning, February 16, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House.

Emily was born August 23, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late John R. and Emma T. (Simnich) Casey.

She graduated from Hubbard High School in June 1954 and she graduated from Youngstown University in 1956 with an Associate Degree in Business Administration.

Emily was an executive secretary for Shirreffs, Jones and Moore Attorney at Law in the former Mahoning National Bank building in Downtown Youngstown for several years. She was a sales associate for the McKelvey’s Department Store in Downtown Youngstown as well.

Emily later returned to Youngstown University and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration in June of 1965, where she was a majorette for two years. While working on her bachelor’s degree, she also earned a teaching certificate.

Emily taught business courses at Ursuline High School and at Liberty High School, both in Youngstown, before becoming a devoted homemaker and raising her two sons.

Emily was a member of Saint Charles Borromeo Church in Boardman.

She was a active member of Phi Mu Sorority and an active member of the local National Panhellenic Conference, both at Youngstown University.

Emily was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, the Ohio State Buckeyes, YSU Penguins and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football.

She was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, Matthew, Conor, Brennan and Abigail.



Emily is survived by two sons, David E. (Kristi) Hughes of Catonsville, Maryland and Brian J. (Kathy) Hughes of Warrensburg, Missouri; four grandchildren, Matthew Hughes, Conor Hughes, Brennan Hughes and Abigail Hughes.

Besides her parents, Emily was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Raymond Thomas Hughes, whom she married on August 26, 1967 and died December 31, 2021; two brothers, John “Jack” Casey and his wife, Marilyn and Richard Casey and his wife, Margaret “Peggy.”

Family and friends may call on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at Saint Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive in Boardman. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 a.m. at church with the Very Reverend Msgr. John Zuraw, J.C.L., V.F. officiating.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514 in memory of Emily.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Emily’s family.

