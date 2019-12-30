Emily A. Vitullo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emily A. Vitullo, 87, passed away Sunday morning, December 29, 2019 at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House surrounded by her loving family by her side.

Emily, originally named “Domenica” which translates to “Sunday” in Italian was born an only child on May 24, 1932 to Sadie Molly Black and John Anthony LoPresta of Taft Avenue, Youngstown.

She graduated from South High School in1951 and attended Youngstown College studying business.

Growing up she had a love and talent for the fine arts and was a classic pianist. She was offered the opportunity to travel with an opera company because of her beautiful soprano voice but chose instead to marry the love of her life, Angelo “Sonny” Vitullo.

Emily served in the U.S. Navy as a lab technician from 1954 to 1958 then worked as a lab assistant for Northside Medical Center. She was employed as a clerk for Strouss’ Department Store, as well as, Murphy Mart, which later became Ames as a merchandiser and finally worked the demo booths for Sam’s Club in Boardman before retiring in 2000.

Emily was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Austintown and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica in Youngstown, as well as, a volunteer in the Prison Ministry, Shield of Faith Ministry and the Women’s Aglow. She was devoted to her faith and family above all.

She was an avid bowler, loved to cook and if you visited, you did not leave hungry.

Emily is survived by three daughters, Sharon (John) Yarab of Youngstown, with whom she made her home, Francine (Marc) Plaingquet of Fountain Valley, California and Doreen (David) Matheny of Youngstown; five grandchildren, Johnny (Shannon) Yarab, Matt (Jessica) Yarab, Jessica (Travis) Frederick, David J. Matheny and Noah M. Matheny and her great-grandchildren, AJ, Mason, Emerson and Jocelyn Yarab.

Besides her parents, Emily was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Angelo “Sonny” Vitullo, whom she married on January 24, 1959, died February 22, 2002.

There will be funeral services on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

