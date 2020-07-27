Emilie Ann Yemma, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emilie Ann Yemma, 82, died Friday morning, July 24, 2020 at Omni West Assisted Living.

Emilie was born August 11, 1937 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank and Drusolina “Daisy” (Gentile) Annichine.

Emilie was a 1955 graduate of Struthers High School.

She was married to Rocco E. Yemma Jr. on January 7, 1956 and she will join him in heaven as he preceded her in death on February 22, 2007.

She spent most of her married life primarily as a homemaker, raising her four sons, but worked at various times in medical billing at physician offices and most notably at the former Hackley Pharmacy in Struthers. Born and raised in Struthers, Emilie spent her entire life there and loved her hometown.

She was a former member of St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church and New Life and was most recently a member of Christ Community Church. She was extremely devoted to our Lord and lived her life to serve Him.

Emilie loved to cook and bake, especially her Italian specialties for family and friends. She loved cooking full course dinners on Sundays when all of her children and grandchildren would gather. Holiday gatherings at her home were especially outstanding and she spent weeks cooking and baking in preparation. She loved to crochet, learning the craft from her mother, and made afghans, scarves, hats, slippers, gloves, mittens, and many other things for everyone. Emilie loved attending her children and grandchildren’s school activities and sporting events.

She is survived by her four sons, Daniel R. (Sheila Donnadio) Yemma of Struthers, Rocco E. (Denise) Yemma of Youngstown, Gary P. (Mary Beth) Yemma of Struthers and Thomas S. (Melissa) Yemma of Pearland, Texas; three sisters, Mary Lou Skoloda of Struthers, Lucy (Lewis) Bezjak of Struthers, and Diana (Pat) Carney of Poland; brother, Michael (Janet) Annichine of Poland; grandchildren, Daniel (Stacie) Yemma Jr., Vincent Yemma, Sarah (Chuck) Damelio, Jason Yemma, Benjamin Yemma, Joseph Yemma, Gary Yemma Jr., twins Alyssa and Amanda Yemma and Abigail Yemma; nine great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Rosetta Yemma of Youngstown and Gloria Yemma of Boardman and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Emilie was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Frank “Sonny” and Annette Annichine and brothers-in-law, Paul Skoloda and John Yemma.

Public calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral, 270 N. Main St., Poland. Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the family. A private service will be held for the immediate family on Friday followed by interment at the Poland Riverside Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend sincere thanks and gratitude to the administration and staff at Windsor House Assisted Living facility in New Middletown and the memory care unit at Omni West Assisted Living for the loving care they extended to their mother during the affliction she suffered the last few years of her life. Also, a special thank you to Sheila Donnadio for the unyielding assistance she provided.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 28, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

