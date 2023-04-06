LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elva Lorraine Basista, 88, died April 5, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Elva, known by “Lorraine,” was born October 9, 1934 in Oakland, California, a daughter of the late William and Elva Lorente Roesler.

Raised in San Diego, she was a 1952 graduate of Helix High School and received her diploma as a registered nurse in 1955.

On June 16, 1956, she married Nicholas Basista, Sr., at North Island Naval Air Station in Sand Diego. After her husband’s military service, they returned to his hometown of Youngstown and raised their family.

Lorraine worked as a registered nurse for Western Reserve, Forum Health, and Southside Hospitals, as well as a private duty nurse for many years. In 1996, she retired after dedicating 40 years of service to the nursing field. She was a member of the Ohio Nurses Association.

Lorraine is survived by her sons, Nicholas Basista, Jr. of Lowellville, William (Rachilla) Basista of Struthers, and George “Larry” Basista of Lowellville; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mary Vargo, who raised her; brothers, Eldred and William Roesler; and sister, Mary Lou Richard.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring St., Struthers. There are no calling hours. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.

