Elizabeth Rae Musonda, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Rae Musonda, 41, passed away from complications due to COVID, Tuesday morning, November 2, 2021 at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Health Center, Boardman Campus.

Elizabeth, affectionately known to family as Liz and Lizzy, was born August 1, 1980 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of George and Patti Rohrman Freeze.

Raised in Struthers, Elizabeth was home-schooled by her mother, Patti. In 2003, Elizabeth went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Counseling and Psychology from the University of Valley Forge. She furthered her education by receiving her Master’s Degree in Business from Phoenix University.

Elizabeth was driven by her faith, love of God and worship. Her passion was inner city children and teenagers and she was honored to have the opportunity to serve her internship at the Dream Center Foundation in Los Angeles, California. Locally, Elizabeth volunteered her time at Metro Ministries in Youngstown. Her dream was to one day open a Dream Center in the Youngstown area.

Elizabeth was currently employed as a residential manager for Compass Family & Community Services.

She was a member of Bridge of Hope Church in Boardman.

A few of Elizabeth’s favorites: the Fall season, colors green and orange, tiger lilies growing wild by the side of the road and watching newly released movies in the theatre with her sister. She appreciated the different cultures and riches of other countries and was fortunate to have traveled extensively to Romania, Australia and Africa, as well as the United States. Elizabeth also loved the simplicity of family vacations to Ocean Isle, North Carolina.

Elizabeth’s greatest love was her family. She adored her role of wife to her husband, Frank and 17 months ago was gifted the miracle of becoming a mother to her son, Jayden. Together, they enjoyed day trips in the car and walks in Mill Creek Park. Elizabeth loved playing games with her entire family and being domesticated, cooking and baking for them. Elizabeth was happiest being a daughter, sister, wife, mother and reaching out to those less fortunate.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her parents, George and Patti of Struthers; husband, Frank Musonda, whom she married September 1, 2018; sons, Jayden Musonda at home and Mackay Musonda of Zambia Africa; daughter, Zipporah Musonda, also of Zambia; three sisters, Nicole (Matt) Bushling of Boardman, Tiffany (Anthony) Alvarez of Merchantville, New Jersey and Lauren Freeze of Struthers; grandmother, Hazel Freeze; mother-in-law, Rachel Mwape of Zambia; father-in-law, Ronald Musonda of Zambia; nieces and nephews, Emma, Matthew, Eliana and Josephine Bushling, Maya and Norah Alvarez; aunts and uncles, Karen Cannatti, Keith Rohrman, Kathi (Ron) Balogh, Bobby (Lisa) Rohrman, Susie Freeze, David (Pat) Freeze, Jean (Jim) Metcalf and Jeff (Pam) Freeze and numerous cousins.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert and Mary Rohrman and Paul Freeze; uncle, Richard “Dick” Freeze; aunt, Kelly Freeze and cousin, Amber Rohrman.

Friends will be received Friday, November 5 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, Boardman and Saturday, November 6 from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. at the Bridge of Hope Church, 7580 Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, Ohio 44512. A funeral service honoring Elizabeth’s life will follow at 12:00 Noon at the church with Pastor Douglas Reed officiating.

Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery in New Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Elizabeth’s family.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.