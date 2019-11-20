Elizabeth Lou Jordon, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Betty” Lou Jordon, 81, passed away Tuesday evening, November 19, 2019 with her family at her side at Canfield Place Assisted Living.

Betty was born June 14, 1938 in Lowellville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Nick and Ann Traveline Sylvester.

Raised in Lowellville, Betty was a graduate of Lowellville High School, Class of 1956. Betty always spoke of her fond memories of being raised in Lowellville.

For over 22 years, Betty worked as a cashier for Fisher Fazio grocery Store in Austintown and Warren, retiring in 1996.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Austintown.

Betty was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Her family was the light of her life and she cherished every moment she had with them; especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her cat, Kitty. She loved spending time with them cooking and baking and her family and friends looked forward to her specialties; spaghetti sauce, pizza, her world famous fudge, cream puffs, and her caramels. She thoroughly enjoyed sharing her pizza and fudge with her neighbors, dear friends, and the staff at Canfield Giant Eagle Pharmacy.

Her husband, Ralph A. Jordon, whom she married April 9, 1956, passed away January 13, 2018.

Betty leaves her three children and their spouses, Nick (Karen) Jordon of Stow, Garry (Roxane) Jordon and JoAnn (Dave) Bianco, all of Canfield; six grandchildren, Nicholas (Lori), Thomas (Cassie), Jennifer (Derek), Jenna, JoVanna (Patrick), David (Briana); seven great-grandchildren, Abby, Lilly, Anna, Anthony, Emmerich, Hunter and Gwendolyn and her two sisters, Lucy (Don) Rachic and Doris (Jim) Smith, all of Lowellville.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her sister, Eleanor Staneff and her beloved dog, Louie.

Betty’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care Betty received from the staff at Canfield Place and All Caring Hospice.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Columba Cathedral with Msgr. Peter Polando officiating. Betty’s family will receive friends following the Mass at the Davis-Becker Family Center, 8560 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to All Caring Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Suite B-101, Youngstown, OH 44406.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 21 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.