Elizabeth “Libby” A. Chaban, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Libby” A. Chaban, 89, died Monday, August 3, 2020 at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with her family by her side.

Elizabeth, affectionately known as “Libby”, was born September 29, 1930 in Rainelle, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Samuel and Beatrice (Fleshman) Cash.

She was a 1948 graduate of South Charleston High School in West Virginia.

While traveling with her husband, John and family during his 20-year career in the Air Force, she worked several full time jobs. While living in West Virginia, she worked for the State of West Virginia in the Unemployment Office & Social Services and also for a group of attorneys. Traveling next to California, Libby worked a civilian job for the U.S. Government as the secretary to the Chief of Hospital on the Travis Air Force Base. She later worked as a civilian secretary for the U.S. Navy while living in Korea and as a Clerk of Courts in Lee County, North Carolina and Deputy Clerk of Superior Court in Sanford, North Carolina. In 1990, she retired as the secretary to the Ohio Education Association.

She was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Church in Youngstown.

After retiring, Libby would visit local nursing homes and enjoyed visiting with the residents. During her visits, she would dress up as a clown to bring a smile and laughter to everyone she encountered. In her free time, she also enjoyed reading.

Libby was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Libby is survived by her husband, John R. Chaban, whom she married April 4, 1962; two sons, Keith (Darlene) James of New Baden, Illinois and Thomas James of Orlando, Florida; two daughters, Julia (John) Sutch of Senoia, Georgia and Teresa (Michael) Kramer of New Port Richey, Florida; brother, William (Dianna) Cash of Amarillo, Texas; ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Libby was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathryn James and sisters, Patsy Eads, Frances Berman and infant Virginia Cash.

Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service was held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Poland Riverside Cemetery with Fr. Mykaylo Farynets officiating. There are no calling hours.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44110 in memory of Libby.

Arrangements were handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

