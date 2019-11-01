Elizabeth “Betty” Gentile, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Betty” A. (Skvarka) Gentile, 98, formerly of Struthers, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Riverside Doctors’ Hospital in Williamsburg.

She was the only daughter of Andrew and Mary (Lukas) Skvarka of Struthers who passed away in the early 70’s.

She was devoted to her husband, Larry Gentile. The two lived happily at their home on 45 Lakeshore Drive until Larry passed in 1991. Betty moved to Williamsburg to be near her daughter, Marilynn (Cmil) Moschel. Unfortunately, Marilynn left us far too early.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Carol (Cmil) Dimech; son, Paul Cmil and son-in-law, Fredric Moschel. She also has six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was born on October 25, 1921 and arrived in America as an infant from Yarovnice, Czechoslovakia (now Slovakia) in 1922 aboard the passenger ship Berengardia sailing from Cherbourg. Betty is the last known survivor on the ship’s manifest.

She attended Holy Trinity School and married Larry in August 1945 after he completed his war time service with the Navy. The young couple adopted the children of Paul and Angeline Cmil in 1952 when Angeline, Larry’s sister, perished in an auto accident. Angeline’s husband Paul passed earlier after a bout with the leukemia.

While Larry rose through the management ranks with Ohio Bell, Betty was his constant companion and supported him in every way. She lived to serve her family and friends.

Betty lived an exemplary Christian life and was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers. She never harbored any ill will against people she knew and will be missed by all those who loved her.

The family would like to especially thank Pat Malone for her kindness and caring support. She was Betty’s dearest friend in Williamsburg and made each day a joy.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, November 5 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers.

A prayer service will be held on Tuesday, November 5 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church.

She will be interred at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery next to her beloved husband. May she rest in peace.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to the Basilica of Saint Ann (Sainte-Anne-de Beaupre) whose address is 10018 Avenue Royale, Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre (QC), Canada G0A 3C0.

