Elizabeth “Betsy” W. Johnson, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Betsy” W. Johnson, 67, passed away Wednesday evening, July 7, 2021 at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House.

Betsy was born March 26, 1954 in Norwalk, Ohio, a daughter of the late David and Dolores Weller Worner.

Betsy graduated from Northmor High School in 1971 and after just three years graduated from Ohio University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

Betsy began her 13-year teaching career as a kindergarten and first grade teacher at Stadium Drive Elementary School.

After a rewarding teaching career, Betsy left to pursue her entrepreneurial passions and provide economic growth in her community, including owning the Boardman Inn. In 1995, Betsy was first licensed as a Real Estate Associate. For years, she was a figure in the Valley’s real estate community. In 2000, she became a Broker and co-founder of RE/MAX Valley Real Estate. Over her 26-year real estate career, Betsy influenced many to achieve excellence, and provided the ultimate real estate experience and customer service.

While running several successful businesses, taking thoughtful care of her family and all her numerous other responsibilities, Betsy also found time to enjoy traveling the world.

While the family privately mourns, they request that you take comfort in your memories and the love in your hearts for Betsy.

Betsy leaves to carry on her memory, her husband, Steven Johnson, whom she married in 1975 in Dayton, Ohio; daughter, Emily (Michael) Puthoff of Chicago, Illinois; granddaughter, Sophie Puthoff, as well as a grandchild who is on the way; sister, Jennifer (David) McCombs of Galion, Ohio; brother, Timothy Worner of Mansfield, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews and dear friends.

Friends will be received Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. A Memorial Service honoring her life will follow at 12:00 Noon with Randi Papa officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

To send flowers to Elizabeth “Betsy” W. (Worner) Johnson’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 15 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.