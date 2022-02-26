YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Ann Stosic, 63, of Youngstown, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at her home.

Elizabeth, known by her family and friends as “Beth,” was born October 8, 1958, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Chauncey and Theresa (Liptak) Sullivan.

Beth graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1976 and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandson.

Beth is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Lynn (A. J.) Greenwalt of Struthers; a grandson, Alex J. Greenwalt of Struthers; two brothers, Jeff Sullivan of Austintown, and Tim (Kathy) Sullivan of Arizona and sister-in-law, Lorrie Lesnansky of Youngstown.

Besides her parents, Beth was preceded in death by her husband of 23 years, Matthew Stosic whom she married on August 1, 1998 and died December 6, 2021 and her sister-in-law, Maryann Sullivan.

Family and friends may call on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 5:00 – 6:45 p.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. There will be a memorial service to follow at the funeral home with Deacon Paul Lisko officiating.

