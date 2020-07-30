Elinor Welsh Dixon, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elinor Welsh Dixon passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Poland, Ohio, with her loving family at her side.

Elinor, affectionately known as “Ellie” was born on May 1, 1933 in Sewickly, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the Rev. Dr. Burgett Welsh and Mary Welsh.

After graduating from New Concord, Ohio High School, Ellie attended The College of Wooster and graduated in 1955 with a B.S. Degree. She taught school in Cleveland, Ohio, for three years.

On August 20, 1955 she married the love of her life, Dr. Dale Dixon.

Ellie was a 60-year member of the Poland Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday School and served as a Deaconess and Elder. She also spent a year with the Bethel Bible Center preparing to teach the adult series in her church.

Elinor voluntarily served various organizations including being a docent at the Butler Institute of American Art, Mahoning Valley Historical Society, and Friends of the Poland Library. In addition to her volunteer work, Ellie was a member of the Junior League of Youngstown, P.E.O., Poland Women’s Club, The Poland Village Club, and two bridge clubs that she enjoyed for over 40 years

However, Elinor’s biggest joy was her family. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Her family will always hold dear memories of her “hide & seek ” games, her pie baking and above all, her wonderful sense of humor.

Elinor is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dr. Dale Dixon, whom she met at The College of Wooster. She also leaves behind one son and two daughters, Douglas (Andrea) Dixon of Waco, Texas; Dianne (Jerry) Stoughton of League City, Texas and Debra (Samuel) Rossi of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Ben (Sarah) Rossi, Kimberly Rossi, Kristen Rossi, Alex (Kimberly) Dixon, Taylor Dixon and Jacob Stoughton and two great-grandchildren, Carlyle Dixon and Luca Rossi.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Rev. Dr. and Mrs. Burgett Welsh and sisters, Margaret Neely and Betsy Swegan.

The family would like to thank the staff of Sunrise Assisted Living for their loving care and also the special care given her by Crossroads Hospice Care. We appreciate the exceptional loving care of both organizations.

Due to the COVID pandemic, there will be a private family service held at the Bethel Cemetery, Enon Valley, Pennsylvania and a Memorial Service will take place at a later date at the Poland Presbyterian Church.

The family suggest that memorial contributions be made in Elinor’s name to the Poland Presbyterian Church, 2 Poland Manor, Poland, OH 44514.

Proverbs 31:28 “Her children arise and call her blessed, also her husband greatly praises her.”

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

