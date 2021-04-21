Elena Marchionda, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elena Marchionda, 91, of Poland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at The Inn at Poland Way.

Elena was born March 30, 1930, in Pacentro, Italy, a daughter of Alessandro and Fragolina (Celeste) Lucci.

She came to the United States in 1956 to join her husband, Alberto, who had come to America in 1955. Elena and Alberto were married on December 15, 1948, in Pacentro.

Elena was a loving and devoted wife and mother who showed unconditional love for her husband and family.

When Alberto became ill in 2000, Elena put his needs above her own and provided most of Alberto’s medical care, learning whatever she needed to do in order to keep him in the comfort of their own home.

Although there was a language barrier for Elena, one of the accomplishments that she was most proud of was the fact that she was able to obtain her driver’s license in order to be independent. That accomplishment became a blessing during Alberto’s five year illness, as Elena found herself driving to the hospital in order to be by Alberto’s side, oftentimes from early morning to late evening, so that he would not need to be by himself.

Elena was a hard-working homemaker who canned all the fruits and vegetables that she and Alberto grew in their huge garden. She was an excellent cook who made homemade bread, pastas and baked goods for the family meals. Everyone who went to grandma’s house knew where to find the pizzelles and chocolate chip cookies.

Elena was a self-taught seamstress who made clothes for herself and her daughters. There was nothing that she could not make. She had the amazing ability to make everything without reading directions. She would be able to look at a pattern and recreate it perfectly. Throughout her life, Elena knitted and crocheted blankets, tablecloths and doilies for all her children and grandchildren. These beautiful items that Elena knitted and crocheted will always be treasured by her children and grandchildren. They will be part of Elena’s legacy and labors of love that will be passed on to future generations.

Elena’s greatest pride and joy were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved being surrounded by family for traditional Italian Sunday dinners and all holidays. She was so proud of the fact that she and Alberto were able to provide their children the opportunity to be raised in America.

Elena was a member of Holy Family Church in Poland; the Women’s Auxiliary of the Pacentrano Club and the Sons of Italy.

She was an excellent bocce player and was proud of the trophies she received. Elena also enjoyed playing bingo and visiting casinos with her daughters.



Besides her parents and her husband; Elena was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Bayne.



She leaves three daughters, Anna (Ron) Stuber of Poland, Florence (Bryan) Chambers of Howland and Lillian (Donald) Greco of Poland; two sons, Al (Colleen) Marchionda of Columbus and Sandro (Jeannie) Marchionda of Cincinnati; 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

There will be no calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Church in Poland on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., with Father Martin Celuch officiating.

Elena will be laid to rest following the mass at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to the Holy Family Church Memorial Fund.



Elena’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the loving and tender care provided by the staff at The Inn at Poland Way and Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes. Condolences may be sent to www.beckerobits.com.

