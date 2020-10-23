Eleanor P. Williams, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor P. Williams, 91, passed away Wednesday evening, October 21, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

Eleanor was born August 31, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Mary Pantana DeLetis.

A life-long resident of Lowellville, Eleanor was a 1947 graduate of Lowellville High School where she was Prom Queen and Miss L.H.S.

Eleanor married Joseph Williams and they made their home in Lowellville.

While raising their three children, Eleanor was active in school affairs and served as president of the Crescendo Club and P.T.O. Eleanor was a wonderful homemaker, cooking and baking year round, especially on holidays and was especially known for her homemade wedding soup.

In 1968, Eleanor started her career in the finance world as a teller at the Lowellville Savings and Bank Company. In 1991 after 23 years of service in banking, Eleanor retired as Assistant Vice President of the Loan Department of the Western Reserve Bank.

Eleanor leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, of 71 years, Joseph Williams, whom she married September 3, 1949; two sons, Thomas Joseph Williams of Austintown, Ohio and Robert Allen (Annabelle) Williams of Kissimmee, Florida; one daughter, Nancy Jo Williams of Lowellville, Ohio; three grandchildren, Stacey (Beth Barber) Williams of Tennessee, Robbie (Alison) Williams of Florida and Rachel Williams also of Florida; one great-grandchild, Luca Joseph Williams of Florida and one brother-in-law, Richard Williams of Lowellville.

In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by two sisters, Evelyn (Robert) Kurtz and Angeline Williams and one sister-in-law, Jeannie (John) Zelinka.

Family and friends will be received Sunday, October 25 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Lowellville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, October 26 at 12:00 Noon at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lowellville with Fr. Steven Zeigler officiating.

Interment will follow at the Holy Rosary Cemetery,

Eleanor’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the friendship and wonderful care provided by Dr. Nino Rubino.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 25, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

