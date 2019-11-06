Eleanor “Nora” Ann Dupay, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor “Nora” Ann Dupay, 86, formerly of Poland, passed away Monday morning, November 4, 2019 at the Windsor House of Canfield.

Nora was born June 28, 1933 in Struthers, a daughter of the late Steve and Mary Tremko Phillips.

Nora resided in Poland most of her life and was a graduate of Poland Seminary High School, Class of 1951.

Nora was very involved in the polka community and was a member of the Penn-Ohio Polka Pals Booster Club.

Nora’s family was everything to her. She was a loving wife and mother and was a wonderful homemaker who made her home a warm, safe and special place for her family. She loved dancing polkas with her husband, Ed and found joy and happiness in creating memories for her family. For special occasions, her children delighted in the small gifts, tokens and sweets they found at the breakfast table. Birthdays began at midnight with a small gift and continued throughout the day. Nora had a gift of bringing the spirit of Christmas to life by leaving signs that Santa had been there. Her family will remember her wonderfully cooked meals and her beautiful appointed table regardless if it was set for breakfast, lunch or dinner. All three of her children will fondly remember her gentle way in tucking them in to bed at night and wishing them a happy first day of every month. Nora’s nature was sweet and sassy, kind and gentle and she will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Nora’s husband of 58 years, Edward Dupay, Sr., whom she married on May 15, 1954, died April 8, 2013.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, two daughters, Sandra Dupay of Canfield and Patricia (Robert) Staup of Scottsdale, Arizona; one son, Edward (Pamela) Dupay, Jr. of Ft. Myers, Florida; four grandchildren, Edward “Teddy” III, Abbey (Bobby) Morales, Eva and Olivia Dupay and one great-grandchild, Hannah Dupay.

In addition to her parents and husband, Nora was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Biroschak and Dorothy Hurite and four brothers, John, Steve, Walter and Charles Phillips.

Friends will be received at Holy Family Church in Poland on Friday, November 8 from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Msgr. William Connell officiating.

Inurnment will be at the Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Nora’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care provided by the staff at the Windsor House in Canfield and Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 7 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.