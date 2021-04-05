Eleanor M. Denton, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor M. Denton, 94, passed away Saturday morning, April 3, 2021 at Wickshire of Poland surrounded by her family.

Eleanor was born December 17, 1926 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Edward and Mary (McMann) Lilley.

She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1945.

Eleanor worked as a telephone operator for Ohio Bell in Youngstown for several years before becoming a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

She is survived by two sons, James W. (Rita) Denton of Morgantown, West Virginia and David R. (Patricia) Denton of Struthers; three grandchildren, David J. (Lisa) Denton, Brian (Christina) Denton, and Katie (Jesse Linberg) Denton and four great-grandchildren, Crew, Anthony, Dominic and Jovie Denton.

Besides her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, William R. Denton, whom she married September 14, 1946 and died November 16, 2014; two sisters, Dorothy McClellan and Jean Sweringen and her brother, Robert Lilley.

Due to COVID-19 and Eleanor’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service at this time.

Interment will take place at Petersburg Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

