POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Carson, 90, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at her home.



Eleanor was born February 18, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Martin and Emma Smotrilla Dupay.



A lifelong resident of Poland, Eleanor was a 1949 graduate of Poland Seminary High School.

During high school, she worked at Barnes Drug Store in Poland. A young man by the name of Nicholas Carson often stopped in to order his usual Vanilla Coke and soon afterwards their love story began. On August 16, 1952, they were married and later built their family home on North Lima Road in Poland, where they raised their two sons and later welcomed three grandchildren. They celebrated 54 years of marriage until Nicholas preceded her in death on January 16, 2007.



In the beginning of her marriage, Eleanor worked as a clerk for the United States Postal Service, Poland Branch, for several years until becoming a dedicated homemaker and full-time stay at home mom. Active with her sons’ activities, Eleanor served as Den Mother for Pack 43. Once her children were older, she reentered the workforce, working for Valu Drug on Market Street for seven years, retiring in 1985.



Mrs. Carson was a charter member of Holy Family Parish, most recently a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and was involved with the churches’ Ladies Guilds.

Eleanor was a voracious reader, adored children and enjoyed watching the Indians and Cavaliers, especially cheering for her “love” and favorite player, Kevin Love. She was famous for her delicious buckeye cookies and in recent years, she was excited to teach her granddaughters and great-great-nieces how to make them. Eleanor’s greatest joy came from spending time with her family and she always looked forward to gatherings.



Eleanor is survived by sons, David Carson of Indianapolis, Indiana and Donald (Beth) Carson of East Palestine; grandchildren, Alana Carson, Alex Carson and Amy Carson and many special nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lucille Blosco and brother, Edward Dupay.



Family and friends will be received on Monday, December 13 from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New Middletown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Stephen Zeigler officiating. All guests are kindly asked to wear a mask.

Interment will be at Poland Riverside Cemetery.



Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, Poland Chapel. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with the family.

