Elba Lidia Rodriguez-Rodriguez, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a fruitful life of 80 years serving her family, friends and community, Elba Lidia Rodriguez-Rodriguez, 80, passed away Sunday morning, May 31, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Elba Lidia Rodriguez-Rodriguez was born on January 5, 1940 in the town of Naranjito, Puerto Rico, the only daughter and second born of five siblings to Eulogio Rodriguez and Maria D. Rodriguez.

In 1957, she migrated to the United States where she settled with her aunt, Angela Rodriguez of New York, where she later met and was joined in Holy Matrimony to her husband, Angel Luis Ortiz.

As time went on, she returned to her Puerto Rico and started her family. Beginning in 1969, Elba worked as a lunch aide for the public schools in Puerto Rico for over 19 years. Her family returned to the United States and moved to Ohio in 1987. She became an active member of Cristianos Unidos Church in Campbell together with her husband, Pastor Angel Luis Ortiz. After he retired, she attended Unity Baptist Church and regularly attended Cristianos Unidos Lighthouse Church where she persevered.

Elba enjoyed going to garage sales, barbequing at her home for loved ones and was always assisting anyone in need. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Elba is survived by her husband, Angel Luis Ortiz of 63 years; four children, Evelyn (Andres) Ortiz of Puerto Rico, Myrna (Peter) Ortiz of Ocala, Florida, Angel L. (Madeline)Ortiz of Boardman and Otoniel Ortiz of Struthers; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jose M. Rodriguez of Campbell and Herminio (Reina) Rodriguez of Youngstown and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Elba was preceded in death by two brothers, Miguel Figueroa, Sr. and Eliseo (Rosa) Rodriguez.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:45 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman. Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Rodriguez family.

A private family funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 4, at the funeral home with Pastora Jessica Candelaria officiating.

Interment will take place on Friday at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Lowellville.

The family would like to extend their most sincere gratitude to all who have called, donated and extended a loving hand to the family during this time of need.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Elba Lidia Rodriguez-Rodriguez, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 3, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.