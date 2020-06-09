Eileen Ann (Blackman) Jonda, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen Ann (Blackman) Jonda, 74, died late Sunday evening June 7, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, after complications from open-heart surgery.

Eileen was born January 2, 1946 in Youngstown, a daughter of Paul and Ruth (Franzmann) Blackman.

A lifelong area resident, Eileen was a 1964 graduate of Poland Seminary High School.

In 1968, she took a customer service position with General Ionics for two years before becoming a dedicated wife and mother. After raising her three children, she began working again in 1985 as a preschool teacher with Poland-Boardman Childcare. Mrs. Jonda truly loved her job and working with the children, retiring in 2011 after 26 years.

Mrs. Jonda was very creative and enjoyed doing all sorts of crafts, including painting, coloring adult coloring books and making fleece blankets, gifting many of them to her family and friends. She also enjoyed trips to the casinos with her husband, cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes and reading, especially books by Nicholas Sparks and Danielle Steele. Her biggest joy came from spending time with her family and especially being “Mimi” to her eight grandchildren.

Mrs. Jonda was a member of the Struthers Parkside Church.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald S. Jonda, whom she married November 21, 1970; three children, COL (Ret) Scott (Tanya) Jonda of Akron, Jennifer Berardi of Boardman and Shelley (Misty Tull) Jonda of Columbus; eight grandchildren, Haley (Bryce) McDaniel, Abigail Searls, Andrew, Annelise, and Griffin Jonda and Vincent, Mario and Katarina Berardi; two sisters, Marcia Lees of Kent and Sandra Sferra of Poland; brother-in-law, Randall (Carol) Jonda of Longwood, Florida and sister-in-law, Rosemary Jonda of Kathleen, Georgia.

In addition to her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by infant brother, Paul Blackman Jr.; father and mother-in-law, Andrew and Mary Jonda; and brothers-in-law, Edmund Lees and Richard Jonda.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. With that said, public visitation will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main St., Poland. The 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Jonda family.

A private service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor James Berkebile officiating.

