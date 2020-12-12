Edwin R. Armour, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edwin R. Armour, 92, passed away early Wednesday morning, December 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

Edwin was born November 13, 1928 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of Russell and Ethel Kurtz Armour.

Raised in the Pittsburgh area, Edwin was a graduate of Carrick High School, Class of 1946.

After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and served from 1946 until 1948. Honorably discharged at the rank of Corporal.

Edwin returned to the Pittsburgh area and received both his Bachelor of Science degree and Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Pittsburgh.

He was a Pharmacist for a pharmacy in Meadville, Pennsylvania and later, People’s Pharmacy in Steubenville, Ohio and Cornersburg, Ohio. In 1979, Edwin went on to work for Wittenauer Pharmacy in Poland. He was there for over 20 years, until their closing. After retirement, Edwin, continued to work for various pharmacies, most recently, Campbell Pharmacy.

In 1960, when Ed and his family came to the area, Ed and Marilyn chose to build their family home in Poland. Their home held a very special place in their hearts and they took joy spending time in their back yard gardening, planting flowers and appreciating the nature and beauty that it had to offer.

Ed’s life was centered around his love for family and his love for God. Ed adored his wife, Marilyn of 65 years, and together, spending time with their children, whether it was a day at the lake or volunteering for the Poland Seminary High School Band Parents. Ed was a faithful and dedicated member of Venture Church where he served as head usher. He was also active in several men’s ministries, Promise Keepers, Mahoning Valley Men of Faith and its Men’s Rally in the Valley.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his love of his life, the former Marilyn Kohler, whom he married September 10, 1955; one daughter, Wendy (Franklin Edwards) Armour Dickinson of Carlisle, Pennsylvania; one son, Scott Alan (Lynn) Armour of Grove City, Ohio; one granddaughter, Victoria of Columbus and one sister, Vera Heckler of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Armour.

A private graveside service was held Friday at Poland Riverside Cemetery with Pastor Nathan Doyle officiating.

A memorial service at Venture Church honoring Ed’s life will be announced at a later date.

Contributions may be made to Venture Church, 7872 Glenwood Ave., Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements were handled by the Becker Funeral Homes.

