YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Helen Louise LaPaze, 87, formerly of Hopewell Drive in Struthers, passed away Tuesday morning, December 3, 2019 at Ohio Living at Park Vista Retirement Center with her family by her side.

Helen, known by her family and friends as "Lou" was born January 17, 1932 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late John and Helen (Jonas) Baldea.