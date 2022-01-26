BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edwin Cramer Montgomery, Sr.,75, of Boardman, died Tuesday morning, January 25, 2022 at his home.

He was born April 2, 1946 in Youngstown, a son of Edwin and Helen (Cramer) Montgomery and had been a lifelong area resident.

Ed was a 1964 graduate of Boardman High School.

He retired after 38 years of military service as a flight engineer superintendent with the 910th Airlift Wing’s 757th Airlift Squadron at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna.

He leaves his sister, Jean Montgomery of Youngstown; his son, Edwin Montgomery, Jr.; two daughters, Shelly (Paul) Armour and Shari Montgomery; two granddaughters, Saphyre Padilla and Abby Bayus and two grandsons, Michael Padilla and Paul Armour.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per Ed’s wishes, there will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to the Mahoning County Veteran Services.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

