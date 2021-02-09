Edward M. Garchar, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward M. Garchar, 68, died Friday morning, February 5, 2021 at Mercy Health in Youngstown.

Edward was born October 23, 1952 in Youngstown, a son of the late Andrew and Margaret (Kovach) Garchar.

A 1970 graduate of Struthers High School, Ed worked the majority of his career for the Jewish Community Center as the building maintenance manager and IT coordinator.

He is survived by his sisters, Sylvia (Rick) Breitzman of Puyallup, Washington, Maria (Daniel) Ginnetti of Poland and Monica (John) Appel of Poland; nephews, Shawn (Emily) Breitzman of Tucson, Arizona, Josh (Kelsey) Ginnetti of Columbus, Justin (Sarah) Ginnetti of Bexley, Gino Ginnetti of Madison, Wisconsin, Dr. Jared Appel of Poland and Kyle Appel of Westerville; niece, Kirsten Appel of Poland and two great-nieces, Gianna and Lucia Ginnetti.

A private service was held Monday, February 8, 2021 at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland with Fr. Martin Celuch officiating.

Interment took place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.

In honor of Ed’s parents who were both diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, memorial tributes in Ed’s name may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Network, 4214 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edward M. Garchar, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.