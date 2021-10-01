Edward L. Dulovic, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward “Ed” L. Dulovic, 97, died on Saturday evening, September 25, 2021, at Assumption Village.

He is the second of three children born to Christina (Smotrilla) and John Dulovic, on November 8, 1923, in Youngstown, Ohio.

United in marriage to Viola Devita, whom he knew throughout childhood, on January 24, 1953, raising two daughters, while residing in Struthers.

Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Viola of 57 years; his parents, Christina and John; brother, Paul and sister, Dorothy (Dulovic) Dorbish.

He grew up in the Smokey Hollow, attending St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Elementary School and The Rayen School.

Prior to graduating Rayen, he left to go to the CCC Camp (Civilian Conservation Corps) in Boulder, Colorado, in 1939. He left the CCC to enlist in the United States Army at the onset of World War II. He began his career stationed in Camp Robinson, Arkansas and Fort Kamehameha, Hawaii. In 1943, he was sent to Appemama, Gilbert Islands.

As a Staff Sergeant in the Army, he was sent to Combat Intelligence School, sending him throughout Europe and the Pacific. After being discharged in 1946, he re-enlisted to serve in the Korean Conflict in 1949. While in the Army, Ed received many medals and accommodations and the honor of Intelligence School, graduating in 1950. He was also one of the first group of veterans taken by Honor Flight Organization to Washington D.C. to visit the World War II Memorial. He said he “felt honored to be selected to go.”

Upon discharge from the Army, he began working at the Superior Beverage Company as a driver, where he worked until his retirement in 1979.

In his leisure time, Ed loved playing golf, going to the casino, playing Texas Hold’em and especially spending time with his family.

Mr. Dulovic was an active member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers, St. Anthony’s Bocce Club, Tangier Golfing League, served as Sergeant of Arms for the Struthers City Council and he and his wife were active members of the Struthers VFW Post 3538, until Viola’s death in 2010.

He was also an active member of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) for many years, serving as President of the State and National Chapter. A disabled veteran himself, he had a passion to assist other veterans who needed benefits. Until the COVID Pandemic, Ed participated in the annual Smokey Hollow Memorial Day celebration that honors veterans from the neighborhood who lost their lives to World War II and the Korean Conflict.

He is survived by his daughters, Paula (Harold) Meyers of Columbus and Angela (Richard) Wilson of Canfield; grandchildren, Brad (Christina) Meyers, Scott Meyers, Richard (Felicity) Wilson, Laura (Kyle) Condrick and great-grandchildren, Gianluca Meyers and Leonardo Meyers.

The family would like to express their thanks to Marian Assisted Living, Assumption Village Nursing Home and Hospice of the Valley for their dedication and care given to Edward.

In his memory, please consider a memorial contribution to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio, 44512.

A private Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church.

Interment followed at Calvary Cemetery.

