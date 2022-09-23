NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Kloss, 83, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 20, 2022, at Caprice Health Center in North Lima.

Ed was born December 25, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Melvin and Rojeanne (Wall) Kloss.

He graduated from South High School in 1958.

Ed proudly served in the United States Marine Corps.

After his service time in the military, Ed became a police officer with the Washington D.C. Police Department. Later on, he graduated from Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science (PIMS) in 1974 and became a licensed funeral director in Virginia. Ed worked for Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria, Virginia for 33 years, retiring in 2002.

Ed was a member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was a devoted father, grandfather, brother and uncle. In his free time, Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf.

Ed is survived by two children, Karen M. (Chris) Thompson of Erie, Pennsylvania and Edward D. Kloss of Santa Fe, New Mexico; three sisters, Doris J. Croasmun of Harlingen, Texas, Shirley M. (Dean) Hahn of North Lima, Ohio and Sue (Richard) Straight of Youngstown, Ohio; two grandchildren, Brieanna Trebbe and Anthony Thompson and six nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Dennis Croasmun.

There will be a private memorial service held at a later date at Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Youngstown for Ed.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Martin Luther Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 420 Clearmount Drive, Youngstown, OH 44511 in memory of Ed.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Ed’s family.

