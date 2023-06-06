STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward H. Wildes, 77, of Struthers, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in the emergency room at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ed was born November 27, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Frederick and Ruth (Cartwright) Wildes and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Ed was a man of service and his word. After graduating from Struthers High School, he went on to serve in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne, was a 3rd Ward Councilman in Struthers for several years and a union official with UAW 1714 for General Motors in Lordstown for 36 years, retiring in 2006. He later became the Safety Service Director for the City of Struthers for ten years, retiring in 2018.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. In his free time, Ed enjoyed playing golf, helping the community and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, whom they called Poppa/Papa. Ed also enjoyed coaching football at St. Nicholas School in Struthers, Woodrow Wilson High School in Youngstown and Struthers High School for over 20 years. On Sundays, you could guarantee Ed and his wife would have a pot of homemade sauce on the stove, with the best meatballs that were his secret recipe.

Ed is survived by two sons, Richard J. (Karen) Wildes of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Michael P. (Kelly) Wildes of Struthers, Ohio; two brothers, Rick (Mary) Wildes of Struthers, Ohio and John (Toby) Trell of Naples, Florida and three sisters, Jackie Wildes and Patti Haefke, both of Austintown, Ohio and Becky (Ken) Hickman of Struthers, Ohio.

Besides his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his wife the love of his life for almost 60 years, the former Mary F. Brooke, whom he married on March 27, 1965 and died January 26, 2023; a son, Edward H. Wildes, Jr.; a brother, David Wildes and a grandchild, Tommy Wildes.

Per Ed’s request, there will be a private graveside service for the family at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolence with the family.