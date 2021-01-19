Edward H. “Ted” Heineman, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ted Heineman, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend passed away at 92 years of age on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

Ted was born to Fern and Edward Heineman on June 4, 1928 and was raised in Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Beaver Falls High School in 1946 and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1949 with a degree in Civil Engineering.

Ted was officer in the U.S. Air Force, reaching the rank of 2nd Lieutenant and served in Coco Beach, Florida and Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

He met the love of his life, Kitty French, on a blind date on Christmas Eve, 1951, while home on leave. They were married on June 4, 1953 and settled in Coco Beach, Florida.

Ted was discharged from the Air Force at the end of the Korean War and he and Kitty settled outside of Youngstown, Ohio, where they started their family.

Ted spent his career working as a Civil Engineer, retiring in 1991 from the Ohio Water Service where he served as Chief Engineer.

Retirement invigorated Ted. With two friends, he traveled the length of the Ohio River on an inflatable raft. Kitty and Ted explored the world and the breadth of the United States. Together they made many trips to California, Virginia, Chicago and Cleveland to visit their four children and four grandchildren to whom he was devoted. His joys included socializing with friends, watching sports, and especially maintaining his beautiful yard and gardens.

He was long-time member of the Poland Presbyterian Church teaching Sunday School and serving as an elder.

He was an active member of the Poland Historical Society, often sharing his love of Ohio and Civil War history by giving inspiring presentations to local groups. He served on the Board of Directors of the Riverside Cemetery for 25 years. While serving on the Board of Directors of Streetscapes he was instrumental in the creation of Peterson Park. He was the author/editor of the Riverside Review: what started out in 2001 as a short message to a few friends developed into a monthly publication which became a website in 2010. These stories can be viewed at www.Riversidecemeteryjournal.com.

Ted leaves behind his loving wife of almost 68 years, Kitty Heineman; his children, Pat (John), Scott (Judee), Roger (Consuelo) and David; his grandchildren, Daniel (Julia), Andrew, Katherine (Daniel) and Grant; his two great-grandsons, Gabriel and Wilson; nieces and nephews and many dear friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

There will be no funeral. The family is planning a celebration of Ted’s life in the summer of 2021.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Poland Historical Society, PO Box 5052, Poland, OH 44514

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

