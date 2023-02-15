CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward H. Hendershot, 90, passed away on Friday morning, February 3, 2023, at the Windsor House at Canfield, surrounded by family.

Ed was born July 14, 1932 in Cleveland, Ohio, the only child of the late Edward and Gertrude Deike Hendershot.

A lifelong Cleveland area resident, he attended Rocky River High School and graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant and received the Bronze Star Medal.

After his military service, Mr. Hendershot attended Baldwin Wallace University and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business. He worked the majority of his career as a salesman with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Pharmaceutical Group, retiring in 1993.

He was a longtime member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church, where he was an elder, usher, visited and administered communion to the shut-ins, and was the recording secretary for the congregation. Ed shared many memorable summers with his family and friends in Temagami, Canada, and also enjoyed the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra and being frustrated by the Cleveland Browns.

His wife, the former Dorothy Jane Richards, whom he married August 20, 1955, preceded him in death on December 23, 2011.

Ed leaves to carry on his memory, his children, Carol (Gregg) Riddle of Poland, Ohio and Matthew (Jennifer) Hendershot of Tarzana, California; grandchildren, Alexander Riddle of Youngstown, Ohio, Scott (Courteney) Riddle of Canfield, Ohio, and Ann (Nicholas) Huggins of Austintown, Ohio.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Thomas Lutheran Church, 21211 Detroit Rd., Rocky River, OH 44116, where a memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Sunset Cemetery, North Olmsted.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Hendershot’s name to St. Thomas Lutheran Church.

