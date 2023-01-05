POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward H. Greene, 88, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Edward was born July 6, 1934 in East Palestine, Ohio, a son of the late Harold and Florence (Glaser) Greene.

He graduated from East Palestine High School in 1952 and served in the Navy Seabees Co. A14 U.S Naval Reserve 1953 thru 1964.

Ed was a heavy equipment operator and master mechanic and a dedicated member of the Operating Engineers Local 66. Ed was honored to receive his 70-year membership pin from the union.

He was active in the Poland United Methodist Church since 1962, being a trustee, usher and serving on many committees. He faithfully attended and supported the Wednesday morning Men’s Prayer Breakfasts and worked with his wife, Helen, in the church kitchen, serving many dinners and washing dishes for over 50 years.

Edward was a member of Wick Lodge #481 F&AM, formerly of Poland Masonic Lodge #766, F&AM and a 32nd degree Mason. He served as the Worshipful Master of the Poland Lodge #766 in 1986. He was a member of the York Rite of Youngstown, Scottish Rite, the Aut Mori Grotto and the White Shrine of the Eastern Star.

In his free time, Ed was an avid outdoorsman and hobbyist. He enjoyed fishing and deer and turkey hunting. Ed loved his cabin and all the special friends and family who frequent the cabin to this day. Ed was extremely talented with his hands. He could fix or make anything he set his mind to including making his own parts and tools to get the job done. Ed’s favorite saying about his work was: “Guaranteed not to bend, buckle, break or tear, snap back, snag or sag in the middle, rust, bust, or run over at the heels!”

He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He was very proud of his sons and daughter and loved his grandchildren, as well as his great-grandchildren. Ed was proud of his friendship that has lasted over 60 years with his two very best friends considered family, Ed Scholl and “Rat” (Clarence) Ratkowski.

Edward is survived by three children, Douglas Edward (Jody) Greene of Edinburg, Pennsylvania, Lori Lynn (Kato Miyagishima) Greene of Page, Arizona and Daniel Ross (Candace) Greene of Columbiana, Ohio; four grandchildren, Cody (Gerri) Greene, Casey (Jesse) Shatto, Jarret (Emily) Greene and Tanner (Holly) Greene; three great-grandchildren, Mason Greene, Tess Greene and Leo Jameson Shatto; a great-grandson on the way; his sister-in-law, Crystal Greene of New Middletown, Ohio, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, the former Helen Louis McCoy, whom he married on October 29, 1955 and died November 16, 2011; his sister, Patricia Phillips and two brothers, Richard Greene and William Greene.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland. The Wick Lodge #481 F&AM will conduct a Masonic service at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

There will be a Prayer Breakfast on Monday, January 9, 2023, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Poland United Methodist Church, 1940 Boardman-Canfield Road in Poland in honor of Edward. Calling hours will follow from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the church with services celebrating Edward’s life at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Kenneth Gifford and Pastor Mike Grant officiating.

Interment will follow in the Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford, Ohio.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Edward’s family.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.