STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Grisa, 95, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, March 25, 2023, at Aventura at Assumption Village.

Mr. Grisa was born February 23, 1928 in Struthers, Ohio, a son of the late John and Elizabeth Leskanic Grisa.

A lifelong resident of Struthers, Ed was a graduate of Struthers High School, Class of 1946.

On July 22, 1946, Ed enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served in Korea for two years, being honorably discharged December 16, 1947.

Ed married the love of his life, the former Phyllis Schwab, on August 5, 1950 and they happily made their home in Struthers where they raised their three children. Ed and Phyllis enjoyed 70 wonderful years together until her passing on February 5, 2021.

A member of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union #396, Ed began his career as a plumber for LLewellyn Plumbing. He later worked for Shears, Crogan, Wormley’s and NEFF. After 39 years of service, he retired in 1990. After retirement, Ed enjoyed working alongside his friends at Becker Funeral Homes and Gold Cross Livery.

Ed was a member of Hillman Lodge #481 F&AM and a 32nd Degree Mason of the Valley of Youngstown Ancient Accepted Order of Scottish Rite. He was a member of the Al Koran Shrine, the Youngstown Shrine Club and the Aut Mori Grotto, where he served as past Monarch and was a member of the Grotto Clown Unit, “Bows.” Every Labor Day weekend, Ed enjoyed volunteering his time at the Aut Mori Grotto Booth at the entrance of Gate D at the Canfield Fair.

Ed was a dedicated volunteer for the Struthers Band Boosters and for many years served as a volunteer firefighter with the Struthers Fire Department. Ed served on the Struthers Park Board, was a member of the Struthers VFW Post #3538 and a member of the former Struthers Croquet Club.

An active member of the former Struthers Presbyterian Church, now known as Parkside Church, Ed served as an elder, deacon and usher. A member of the Board of Trustees, Ed served as President and was a member of the Gioras Sunday School Class.

Ed leaves his children, Kathleen M. (William) Cramer of Carrollton, Ohio, David C. (Debra) Grisa of Scottsdale, Arizona and Donald L. (Kathleen) Grisa of Avon, Ohio; six grandchildren, Matthew Cramer, Andrew (Samara) Cramer, Elizabeth (Scott) Cartwright, Joshua Grisa, Leanne (Matthew) Reale and Amy (Gary) Shatzer and ten great-grandchildren, Mac, Madelyn, and Evelyn Cramer, Eleanora and Jacqueline Cartwright, Elliot, Jack and Greyson Reale and Cohen and Christopher Shatzer.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ed was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Donna Bradley Grisa and his grandson, Michael Grisa.

