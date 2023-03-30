STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward G. Lorenz, 76, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 27, 2023, in the emergency room at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Edward, known by his family and friends as “Ed,” was born February 6, 1947 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late George and Emilie (Kratofil) Lorenz.

When he was a child, Ed’s family moved to the Mahoning Valley. He graduated from Struthers High School in 1966.

Ed started his career as a carpenter with Carpenters Local Union, No 17. He then worked for Prudential Insurance Company, and in sales for several local car dealerships before retiring in sales from home remodeling. Ed could not stay retired, so he returned to the work force and worked for Walmart in Liberty before becoming a bus driver for Transit Busing Service in Youngstown for several years, before officially retiring in 2018.

Ed was a Mason with Wick Lodge #481 F&AM and a member of the Struthers Gridiron Club, serving as president in 1992. When his sons, Brian and David were young, he was an active coach for Struthers Community Sports, coaching soccer, baseball, and football. Ed was a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society of the Mahoning Valley, serving as the director.

Being raised on a farm, Ed carried his experiences to his own family. He enjoyed planting and caring for his vegetable and flower gardens, as well as working around his home. He also liked bike riding, loved sitting on his porch talking to family and friends, smoking cigars, fishing and feeding & watching birds. Ed was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He treasured spending time with his family, especially his five grandchildren. He was also a proud parishioner of Christ Our Saviour Parish.

Ed is survived by his wife of 52 years, the former Sandra M. Trimble, whom he married on September 25, 1971; two sons, Brian G. (Danielle) Lorenz of Etters, Pennsylvania and David A. (Kate) Lorenz of Powell, Ohio; five grandchildren, Hunter Lorenz, Ellie Lorenz, Daniel Lorenz, Emily Lorenz, and Avery Lorenz; a brother, John (Barbara) Lorenz of Little River, South Carolina; six nieces, Stefanie (John) Boggs, Jill Trimble, Laurie Zetts (Jim Marco), Rosemary Zetts, Valerie (Todd) Commons, and Patricia (Jim) Swatner.

Besides his parents, George and Emilie, Ed was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jo Lorenz; and his stepfather, Luigi Barone.

Family and friends may call on Monday, April 3, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland. There will be a Masonic Service conducted by Wick Lodge #481 F&AM at the end of calling hours at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 764 Fifth Street in Struthers with Fr. Philip Rogers officiating.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Ed’s family.

