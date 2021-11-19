Edward F. Rigelsky, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward F. Rigelsky, 87, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Hampton Woods Nursing Center in Poland.

Edward, known by his family and friends as “Ed,” was born February 16, 1934 in Youngstown, the son of the late Steven and Katherine Rigelsky.

He graduated from Wilson High School and later attended television repair school in Youngstown.

Ed served in the U.S. Army for two years at Fort Bennington in Georgia.

He was a crane man for U.S. Steel Company in Youngstown for 30 years before retiring. He and his wife Eleanor, owned and operated Rigelsky Fruit Farm for over twenty years. Ed also operated a painting service for many years.

Ed was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

He enjoyed working outdoors, taking care of fruit trees and gardening. Ed was a past member and president of Berlin Ellsworth Ruritans and a member and past president of the Lowellville Rod and Gun Club.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 59 years, Eleanor; two children, Elizabeth Quarm of Freeland, MI; and Edward (Beckie) Rigelsky Jr. of Mason, OH; four grandchildren, Amanda (Chris) Panhorst, Samantha Rigelsky, twins Edward Rigelsky III and Eric Rigelsky; two sisters, Mary Zaremba and Katherine Curulla; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank everyone who took care of Ed and remembered him in their prayers during this time.

Family and friends may call on Monday, November 22, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 244 McGill Street in Lowellville.

There will be a prayer service on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish at Holy Trinity Church, 250 N. Bridge Street in Struthers with Fr. Matthew Humerickhouse officiating. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Lowellville.

Condolences may be sent to Ed’s family at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Edward’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 24, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.