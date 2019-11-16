Edward F. Glavan, Sr., Poland, Ohio

VILLA HILLS, Kentucky (MyValleyTributes) – Edward F. Glavan, 98, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, Kentucky.

Edward, knowing by his family and friends as “Ed” was born October 11, 1921 in Bessemer, Pennsylvania, son of the late Joseph and Theresa (Sustarick) Glavan.

He graduated from Bessemer High School and later enlisted in the U.S. Army at the start of World War II. Ed served in the Blue Ridge Mtn Regiment under Gen Patton’s 3rd Army. He fought on the front lines for 102 days and received the Purple Heart medal and earned a Bronze Star.

After servicing in the military, Ed went into the construction business, starting his own family business, Glavan Construction Inc., in Poland. He specialized in building residential homes and small commercial businesses and had a high reputation for his exceptional quality homes. He retired in 1987 after 41 years.

Ed was a former member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Youngstown, a life member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, Local 171, and a member of V.F.W. Post 3538 Struthers.

Ed is survived by his three children, Edward Jr. of Speyer, Germany, Kenneth of Naples, Florida and Janice of Scottsdale, Arizona and their spouses. Also, his two grandchildren, Alexander of Boston, Massachusetts and Kendall of New York City, New York.

Besides his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his wife Josephine of 62 years whom he married on June 23, 1951, died October 18, 2013; and a brother and a sister.

Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Poland Riverside Cemetery, 110 Riverside Drive in Poland with military honors to follow.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland.

Ed was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.