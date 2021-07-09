Edward E. Smith, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward E. Smith, 38, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, July 5, 2021, at his home.

Edward, known as “Eddie,” was born September 1, 1982 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Kenneth Smith and Dianna Byers.

He graduated from Champion High School in 2000 and was currently attending Youngstown State University.

For the last three years, Ed was a Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) Analysis for the Nestle Company.

Ed enjoyed traveling with his wife, Jessica, especially to Walt Disney World in Florida. He was passionate about computers and technology, baseball and loved to cook for friends and family. He was full of life, warmth and compassion.

Ed is survived by his father, Kenneth (Audrey) Smith of Liberty; his mother Dianna Koza of Vienna; his wife of nine years, the former Jessica N. McBride, whom he married on October 12, 2012; a sister, Amanda Smith of Vienna; two stepsisters, Kim Fekety of Warren and Stacy Gardner of Florida; two brothers in-law Trey Ellis and Zachary Ellis; two nephews, Jordan Smith, and Zachary Smith; two nieces, Annelise Kifer, and Kyra Fekety; his grandparents, Wilma Smith and Wylie Byers all from Warren.

Besides his stepfather, John Koza, Ed was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard Smith and Dorothy Byers, and his stepbrother, Edward Gardner.

There will be a memorial service celebrating Ed’s life at a later date. There are no calling hours.

Arrangement are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

Condolences may be sent to Ed’s family at www.beckerobits.com.