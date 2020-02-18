Edward Dennis Virostek, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Dennis Virostek, 78, died peacefully Saturday morning, February 15, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.



Edward was born June 17, 1941 in Homestead, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Charles and Agnes (Bresko) Virostek.



Edward attended St. Michael’s School and Munhall High School in Munhall, Pennsylvania. Upon graduation he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Robert Morris College in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Edward spent his professional career as a Special Agent for the U.S. Treasury Department and retired in 1991 after more than 20 years of service.

Edward proudly served as an aircraft mechanic for the U.S. Air Force Reserve base in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from which he also retired after 20 years of service.

In retirement, Edward entered the business world as a real estate investor and entrepreneur.



Edward volunteered in community and charitable organizations. He served as President and member of several groups including the Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club, Poland Historic Society and Poland Band Parents. He also enjoyed coaching youth soccer and baseball.



Edward was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and volunteered as a CCD teacher, member of the choir and Eucharistic minister.

Edward’s leisure time was spent on the family farm – raising various livestock, planting assorted crops and restoring antique cars and tractors. He could often be seen proudly driving them around town and in various parades. Edward was a loving husband, father and grandfather and enjoyed spending family vacations at Walt Disney World.



In addition to his parents, Charles and Agnes, he is preceded in death by his brother, Charles.



He is survived by his wife of 55 wonderful years, the former Mary Jane Brugos, whom he married August 29, 1964; his six children, Barbara (Thomas) Gravel of Fargo, North Dakota, Edward, Jr. of Poland, Christine (Stephen) Murphy of Poland, Kathleen (Mark) Lyda of Osprey, Florida, Robert (Amanda) of Poland and Matthew (Kelcie) of Poland and 12 grandchildren, Olivia, Jackson, Caroline, Mark, Adam, Katherine, Andrew, Colin, Emily, Sawyer and Theodore with one granddaughter expected soon.



Calling hours for friends and family will be held at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N Main Street, Poland, Ohio on Sunday, February 23 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. and will conclude with a eulogy to celebrate Edward’s life.



The funeral services will be held on Monday, February 24 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish with Monsignor William Connell officiating.



