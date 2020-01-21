Edward D. Lancy, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward D. Lancy, 85, passed away Thursday afternoon, January 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving children.

Edward known by his family and friends as “Ed” was born October 13, 1934 in Newton Falls, the son of the late Andrew and Anna (Bocan) Lancy.

He moved to the Youngstown area and as a child and graduated from Chaney High School in 1953.

Ed served in the U.S. Army Tank Division during the Korean Conflict.

After the war, Ed attended Youngstown College for banking and finance.

He started his career with Seaboard Financial Services and later served as an Assistant Vice President for Mahoning National Bank, retiring in 1997.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, a member of the Golden Pillars, a volunteer worker for Bingo and a member of the Greek Catholic Union.

For many years, he was the drummer for The Eddie Vallus Combo polka band. He was a member of Penn Ohio Polka Pals.

Ed was a basketball referee, an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Cleveland Brown fan and a proud supporter of Struthers High School athletics.

Ed’s beloved wife of 50 years, the former Doris F. Tonya, whom he married October 4, 1958, passed away September 20, 2009.

Ed is survived by a son, Dr. Edward D. (Gidget) Lancy, Jr. of Struthers; two daughters, Sherri A. (Tom) Jarvie of Chagrin Falls and Janet L. (Ken) George of Poland, with whom he made his home; six grandchildren, Sabrina and Ryan Lancy, Shane (Nikki) and Brooke Jarvie, Kory and Kyle George; two great-grandchildren, Lilly and Sadie Jarvie and a sister-in-law, Irene “Pinky” Lancy of Youngstown.

Besides his wife, Ed was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Clarence and Andrew Lancy and by three sisters, Helen Leshnack, Annie Petro and Margaret Werschey.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland, where funeral services will begin at 12:15 p.m. and continue at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, South Belle Vista Avenue in Youngstown.

Interment will follow at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Lowellville, where Ed will be laid to rest next to his wife, Doris.

Special thanks from Ed’s family to the staff with Hospice of the Valley for the kindness shown and the loving care given to him.

Contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 in memory of Edward.

Ed was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

