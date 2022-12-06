PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward C. Stacy, 92, passed away Sunday morning, December 4, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Edward, known by his family and friends as “Ed,” was born on April 9, 1930, in New Middletown, Ohio, a son of the late Harry and Elizabeth (Pitts) Stacy.

Ed was a lifelong resident of Springfield Township. He graduated from Springfield Township High School in 1949 where he met the love of his life, Marjorie (Wilkeson) Stacy. They were married on March 17, 1951 and enjoyed 71 years of a blessed and happy marriage.

Ed was a carpenter by trade and a member of the Carpenters Local 171 for over 73 years. He built many homes and commercial buildings in the area. Before retiring in 1990, he worked in the cabinet shop at Ace Lumber in Youngstown.

Ed was a member of the Petersburg Presbyterian Church and joined the Springfield Township Ruritan in 1961.

He enjoyed square dancing with his wife, Marjorie and they belonged to the Duck and Dive Square Dancing Club. Additionally, Ed was a horse owner, trainer and driver and was a member of the U.S. Trotting Association and Canfield Harness Horseman’s Association. He looked forward to attending the Canfield Fair every year and after he retired from horse racing, enjoyed traveling to all of the fairs to watch the races. He loved basketball and attending his grandchildren’s school and sporting activities. He was their biggest supporter and “coach,” always willing to give advice. Everyone always enjoyed laughing along with him at one of his many little sayings.



Ed was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He treasured spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Ed is survived by his loving wife, Marjorie E. (Wilkeson) Stacy; six children, Dolores (Richard) Parks of New Middletown, Ohio, Gary (Susan) Stacy of New Waterford, Ohio, James (Amy) Stacy of Boardman, Ohio, Ronald (Judy) Stacy of Petersburg, Ohio, Richard (Michelle) Stacy of New Springfield, Ohio and Lynda Shearer of York, Pennsylvania; ten grandchildren, Diane Burns, William (Michele) Parks, Bradley (Jennifer) Parks, Bryan (Megan) Stacy, Daniel (Megan) Stacy, Ryan (Katlin) Stacy, Emily (Michael) Ciccone, Erica Shearer, Mark Shearer and Laura Shearer and 11 great-grandchildren, Connor, Julianna, Hunter, Millie Jo, Audrey, Austin, Kadence, Hannah, Ashlyn, Louis and Emilio.

Besides his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Blaine Shearer; four brothers, Howard Stacy, H. Dale Stacy, D. Lewis Stacy and Lawrence Stacy and two sisters, Elda Myers and Grace Shillinger.

Family and friends may call on Friday, December 9, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland.



There will be a funeral service celebrating Ed’s life on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with visitation preceding the service from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Pastor Ross Jackson will officiate and interment will follow the funeral at Petersburg Cemetery.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Akron Children’s Hospital Akron Campus, 214 E. Bowery Street, Akron, OH 44308 in memory of Ed.

