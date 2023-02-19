POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edvin John Lind, 71, of Poland, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, February 17, 2023, at his home.

He was born November 20, 1951, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a son of Edvin and Mary (Stapleton) Lind and was a lifelong area resident.

Ed was a 1968 graduate of Lincoln High School in Ellwood City and went on to St. Francis School of Nursing in New Castle.

He worked as a nurse anesthetist at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, the Salem Community Hospital and the Orthopedic Surgery Center in Boardman. Ed thoroughly enjoyed his career and the people with whom he worked.

Along with his wife and family, he enjoyed camping and boating on the Allegheny River near Kittanning, Pennsylvania. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren’s sporting events and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

His wife, the former Jean Ann West, whom he married July 31, 1976, passed away September 27, 2022.

He leaves his daughter, Megan Marie (Eric) Zimmers of Poland; his son, David M. (Mary) Lind, Sr. of Struthers; three grandchildren, David Lind, Jr. of Struthers and Aubrey and Elliot Zimmers both of Poland; his mother-in-law, Joan West and his sister-in-law, Sue West.

Besides his wife, Ed was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends will be received 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, Struthers, Ohio.

There will be no funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to either the Yellow Brick Place, 2959 Canfield Road #10, Youngstown, OH 44511 or to Hospice of the Valley, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.

Condolences may be sent at beckerobits.com.

