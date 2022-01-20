STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Edna Grace Pollock, 94, who passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Mary Edna Grace Marks was born in Youngstown on November 21, 1927, the daughter of James and Philomena (Scott) Marks.

She graduated from The Rayen School in Youngstown and was a lifelong resident of Struthers.

Edna began working for Moyers Pants Factory briefly, before going to work at Poland Bakery for several years under Mr. Houser whom she adored. Later, she worked for the Mahoning National Bank in downtown Youngstown. At the bank, Edna worked in the check processing department for 30 years, retiring in 1992. After retiring from the bank, Edna was a caregiver for The Purple Cat for 12 rewarding and joyful years, retiring (again) in 2018.

She was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish-St Nicholas Church in Struthers, where she belonged to The Altar & Rosary Society. Edna was a former member of the Red Hat Society.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and homemaker. She was a hard worker who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Picnics, holidays and gatherings paired well with an ice cold beer for her. During the pandemic and to the end, she was proud that she avoided the “Covis” (Covid). Watching Fox News, Specifically “Hammity” (Hannity) until 3:00 .a.m, Edna enjoyed keeping up with political affairs and could carry a on-point conversation about them. She loved the Bachelor/ Bachelorette, never missing an episode including her Pageants. Those who knew her, would easily recognize her by her unmistakable red lipstick, beautiful red nails and her charming expressions. In addition, our nightly phone calls to account for everyone’s whereabouts and what they were doing…we will miss you more than you will know.

Edna is survived by two children, Nicholas Pollock of Charlotte, NC and Deborah (Barry) Franks of Struthers; three grandchildren, Nicholas P. (Daisha) Pollock of Charlotte, North Carolina, Lindy (Jesse Collins) Schaefer of Lowellville and Andrew (Heather) Rankin of Struthers; four great-grandchildren, Hannah Reilly and Hailey Mae Pollock of North Carolina, Mason Barrett and Marley Ann Rankin of Struthers; a nephew Bill Adams and niece Robin (Jerry) Marshall both of California. Edna also welcomed the addition of Jacob Franks, Aaron (Jill) Franks and children, Barry (Amanda) Franks and children viewing them as her grandchildren. And her good friends Lee, Mary and Stevie whom she enjoyed talking to daily on the phone.

Besides her parents, Edna was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Nicholas Pollock, whom she married on July 22, 1950 passing away on November 2, 2002; a brother, Frank Marks; a sister, Donna Adams; and her four-legged companion, Gracie.

There will be a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish-St. Nicholas Church, 764 Fifth Street in Struthers with Fr. Martin Celuch officiating.

Per Edna’s wishes there be no calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Edna’s family.