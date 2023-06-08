STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edith M. Mrofchak, 95, passed away peacefully Monday evening, June 5, 2023.

Edith was born November 16, 1927 in Girard, Ohio, a daughter of the late Frank and Josephine Yelenc Gorenc.

A 1946 graduate of Girard High School, Edith went on to work at the Ursuline Mother House and later General Electric as a line inspector.

While Polka dancing (a favorite pastime of Edith’s) at the Avon Oaks in Girard, Edith met the love of her life, George Mrofchak and they were married September 27, 1958. They resided in Struthers and later decided to build their family home on Como Street.

A proud homemaker, Edith kept a regimented schedule of her weekly house chores and enjoyed her time preparing home cooked meals for her family. Edith especially enjoyed her time with her grandchildren. She was always present for their extracurricular activities and a frequent spectator at their sporting events, band concerts and recitals. Edith was very proud of their special talents, accomplishments and milestones over the years.

Edith raised her family in the Catholic faith and was a longtime member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers. As a person, her spirituality acted as a great role model for her family.

Edith’s husband, George E. Mrofchak, Sr., passed away on September 7, 2003.

She leaves to carry on her legacy, her four sons, Mark (Faith) Mrofchak of Poland, Michael (Norma) Mrofchak of New Waterford, Matthew (Ginger) Mrofchak of Columbiana and George E. (JoEllen) Mrofchak, Jr. of Poland; seven grandchildren, Nicole, Ryan and Mariah (fiancé, Michael Stabinski) Mrofchak, Tiffany NeCamp, Corey Mrofchak, Sean Ferrall and Angelina Mrofchak; and four great-grandchildren, Sean Ferrall, Jr., Evee Ferrall, Liam Ferrall and Brooke NeCamp.

In addition to her parents and husband, Edith was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Gorenc and two sisters, Dorothy and Louise Gorenc.

Friends will be received Sunday, June 11 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland where a Prayer Service will be held Monday, June 12 at 10:15 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers, with Fr. Phillip Rogers officiating.

Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.