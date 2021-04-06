Earl “Dig” Thomas Coffin, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl “Dig” Thomas Coffin, 90 of Boardman, died Monday morning, April 5, 2021 at his home.

Mr. Coffin was born April 4, 1931 in Springfield, Massachusetts, a son of Roger and Grace Coffin. He came to the area in 1953.

He was a graduate of Springfield Tech High School in Massachusetts and had later earned his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown College.

Mr. Coffin worked as a professional electrical engineer for Pascoe Engineering in New Castle, Pennsylvania for many years and later for Petrus Engineering also in New Castle.

He was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Boardman.

He was a member of the Boardman Kiwanis Club; American Legion, Post # 565 and the Mahoning County Electrical Engineer’s for over 40 years. Earl was the sound person for the Boardman Township parade and helped with Music in the Park at Boardman Park.

His wife, the former Dorothea Jean Rea, whom he married December 5, 1953, died November 21, 2015.

He leaves two daughters, Debra Lee Coffin of Boardman and Susan Margaret Haynes of Austintown; a son, James Rea Coffin of Boardman; five grandchildren, Justin Rea (Jana) Coffin of Canfield, Thomas Hugh Haynes of Boardman, Sara Jean (Frank Patierno) Haynes of Canfield, Shelly Sue (Patrick) Marlowe of Canfield and David Allen Coffin of Boardman; six great-grandchildren and a sister, Joyce (Doug) Schad of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Besides his parents and his wife, Earl was preceded in death by two sisters, Carol Thompson and Marian Lenihan.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Boardman with Pastor Richard Kidd officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Contributions may be made to the Southern Care Hospice.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Condolences may be sent to www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Earl “Dig” Coffin’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.