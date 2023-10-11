YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dual Christopher Harding, 69, passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital surrounded by his loving family.



Dual, known by his family and friends as ” Chris,” was born on September 14, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Rosetta (Sturbi) Harding and Cecil Harding.

He graduated from Lowellville High School and was a lifelong resident of Lowellville.



Dual was a member of Teamster Local 377, working for Giant Eagle and The Tamarkin Company in Youngstown, retiring in 2015 after 30 years of service.



He was a member of the Mt. Carmel Society Club in Lowellville, a lifelong fan of the Cleveland Browns, took great pride in taking care of his home and property, enjoyed his retirement working on his 1963 Pontiac Convertible and each year, he looked forward to searching for morel mushrooms.



Chris is survived by his son, Christopher Vincent Harding and Christopher’s mother, Angela Cascarelli of Lowellville, as well as her entire family who would sadly miss him; a brother, Arnold Harding; two sisters, Lisa Esarco and Brenda Walko; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, Chris was preceded in death by a brother, Ernest Harding.



Chris was a devoted father, a super dad to Christopher and a great friend and companion to Angela. He will live in their hearts forever.



Family and friends may call on Sunday, October 15, 2023, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 244 McGill Street in Lowellville. There will be a funeral service to follow at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home celebrating Chris life.



