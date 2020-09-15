Duane R. Crawford, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Duane R. Crawford, 86, returned to the Lord peacefully on Saturday evening, September 12, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House.

Duane, affectionately known as “Spike” by family and friends, was born May 19, 1934 in Youngstown, a son of the late Duane T. and Frances (Jones) Crawford.

A lifelong area resident, Duane was a 1952 graduate of South High School in Youngstown.

Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving for four years during the Korean War, until being honorably discharged in 1956.

Returning to the area after his military service, he married the love of his life, the former Sally Ann Mills, on June 22, 1956 at Foster Memorial Church in Youngstown. They were blessed with 59 years of marriage, raising their three children along the way and welcoming three grandchildren and one great-grandchild into their family. Sally preceded him in death on July 20, 2015.

A member of the Teamsters Union, Duane worked for Borden’s Dairy Company as a driver and also in their plant and lab, retiring after 32 years of service.

In his free time, Duane enjoyed following all types of sports but especially loved participating in his children’s and grandchildren’s lives.

Along with his wife Sally, he was a longtime member of the former Foster Memorial Church and Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his children, Susanne Pilch of Warren, Robert Crawford of Struthers and David (Cindy) Crawford of North Canton; three grandchildren, Matthew Pilch, Amanda Crawford and Brennen (Alyssa Murray) Crawford and great-granddaughter, Avery Jane Crawford.

In addition to his parents and wife, Duane was preceded in death by his grandson, Bryan Pilch.

Per Mr. Crawford’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Inurnment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery.

The family wants to thank the Youngstown VA Clinic team, St. Joseph’s of Warren Hospital staff and Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House.

Memorial tributes make take the form of contributions to the Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514 or to the Veterans Affairs (VA) Clinic of Youngstown, 2031 Belmont Avenue, Attention Volunteers Office, Youngstown, OH 44505, with checks made payable to VAMC GPF1222.

