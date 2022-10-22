STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Duane A. Lehman, 62, passed away, Thursday, October 20, 2022, in the comfort of his home.

Duane was born January 14, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Duane O. Lehman and Julia “Judy” Romano Rolland.

For the majority of his career, Duane worked as a neck-down operator for Exal in Youngstown.

Active in the community, Duane was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church and its Holy Name Society, St. Vincent de Paul Society of Mahoning County, and the Knights of Columbus Council 12756. For 10 years, Duane volunteered as the director of St. Luke’s Bingo, where he enjoyed working alongside his best friends Hector and Denny. He was also a 30-year member of AA, which was one of his proudest accomplishments.

Quite handy, Duane was generous with his time and talents, helping countless family and friends with their projects through the years. In his leisure time, Duane enjoyed fishing with his best friends, Wes and Bob, cheering on the Raiders each Sunday, and casino trips. More than anything, Duane loved spending time with his family and playing with his grandchildren, who affectionately called him “Poppy.”

Comfortable in his own skin, Duane had an easy-going and self-assured personality that drew people to him. A father figure to many, he will be remembered for his abundant generosity, kindness, and constant source of love and guidance.

Duane leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Paula M. Schwartz, whom he married April 12, 1986; his mother, Judy (Tom) Rolland of Youngstown; four children, Kayla (Steven) Slanina of Boardman, Cassidy (Levi) Dew of Struthers, Caitlyn Lehman of Struthers, and Lucas (Sierra) Lehman of Struthers; grandchildren, Joey Dale, Daniel Lehman, and Charlotte Slanina; siblings, Judy Ann, Pete (Jim), James (Miranda), Donna, Tom (Karen), Debbie (Ron), Kim (George), Matt, Patrick, Michael, Denise (Brian), and Chrissy; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Patricia Schwartz, Sr. of Canal Fulton; brothers-in-law, Bob (Erin Marie) Schwartz, Michael Schwartz, and Patrick (Sharon) Schwartz; sisters-in-law, Stephanie (Jon) Conroy and Theresa (Mark) Bowyer; his bonus children, Lona, Shanna, Kayleigh, Joe, and Drew; and many special nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Duane was preceded in death by two sisters, Phyllis and Edith.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market St., Boardman. A Mass of Christian Burial with be celebrated on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church, 5235 South Ave., Boardman, followed by interment at Brunstetter Cemetery in Austintown.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.