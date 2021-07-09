Dr. Loretta M. Liptak, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Loretta M. Liptak, 85, passed away Tuesday evening, July 6, 2021, at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House.

Dr. Liptak was born July 23, 1935 in Campbell, Ohio, a daughter of Elizabeth Zetts and John Paul Liptak Sr. In 1941, Loretta’s family made their home in Struthers.

Loretta graduated from Struthers High School in 1953 where she was president of the class her Junior and Senior years. She also was appointed to Girl’s State. Loretta went on to receive her Bachelor of Science in Education, majoring in Health and Physical Education, from Youngstown State University. She was treasurer and president of Gamma Sigma Social Sorority and the first pledge president when they became the National Sigmma Sigma Sigma. Loretta was also a member of the Student Council, secretary of Newman Club, vice president of the Senior Class and a member of Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities.

She received her Master’s degree in 1965 and her PhD in 1985, both from the Ohio State University. Loretta taught at Reed Elementary School in Hubbard, Woodrow Wilson High School, where she was inducted into their Alumni Hall of Fame as a faculty member and Lowellville Schools. She retired from Youngstown State University where she taught for 31 years, retiring as full professor and chair of the Department of Health Sciences.

Since retirement, Loretta has served on the Executive Board of the YSU Retirees Association serving as it’s president for three terms. She is a member of the Free Timers of YSU and the YSU women Retirees. She has served as the vice president of the Friends of the Boardman Library since 2000 and was co-chairman of the Ways and Means Committee.

Loretta was a member of Ohio State Alumni Association, American Civil Liberty and Southern Poverty Law. Loretta loved the sport of tennis and was a member of the Boardman Tennis Club. She enjoyed feeding the birds and was a defender of all wildlife.

Preceding her in death were her father and mother, as well as brothers, John Paul Liptak, Jr., and Robert James Liptak.

Loretta leaves nephews, John Paul Liptak, III of Eustis, FL, Robert James Liptak II of Springfield, Ohio, Keith Liptak of Ashville, OH, and Robert Liptak of Campbell, OH; and niece, Jackie Liptak of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Friends will be received Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. A Memorial Service will follow at 12:00 Noon .Loretta will be interred at a later date at St. John Cemetery in Lowellville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Youngstown State University Retirees Scholarship Fund or the WYSU FM Radio, both at 1 University Plaza, Youngstown, OH 44555.

