NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas W. Champion, 70, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at home surrounded by his family.

He was born June 21, 1952 in Kittaning, Pennsylvania, son of Edward and the late Patricia (Croyle) Champion.

He graduated from Wilson High School.

Doug was a very active person who enjoyed hunting, fishing, was a longtime member of the Lake Milton Fish & Game Club. He enjoyed spending his winters in Florida and loved on his precious pets, Sheba and Mandy. He was a very special man who was a true jack of all trades. He could fix anything and was always willing to extend a hand to anyone in need. He adored his family and in turn they adored him.

Other than his father, he is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Sandy Champion; his sons, Brian (Michelle) Champion and Russell Miller, both of Warren; his grandchildren, Mitchel, Shaun, Dylan and Skye and his brother, Tim (Missy) Champion of Youngstown.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia and his siblings, Suzan Bevan, Randy Champion, Edward E. Champion and Cindy Swiger.

Per his wishes, he will be cremated and private services will be held. He will be laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

